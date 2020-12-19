The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Talks Keeping THAT Moment a Secret

✖

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ yesterday and it featured an epic cameo. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! While being pinned down by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) dark troopers, things were not looking good for Mando (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and the rest of the rescue team until a mysterious hooded figure showed up in an X-Wing to take out the droids with a lightsaber. The character ended up being Luke Skywalker! The show credited Mark Hamill for the role considering it was his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set. Hamill, of course, was in on the secret. Yesterday, he posted a tease on social media, writing, "Seen anything good on TV lately?" Today, the actor took to Twitter to share a little more about keeping the news to himself.

"The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU," Hamill wrote. You can check out the post below:

There's been a lot of debate on Twitter about posting spoilers online, especially since The Mandalorian is not released on Disney+ at a time that's convenient for everyone. While some of us believe the problem would be solved if people simply muted #TheMandalorian to avoid spoilers and used #TheMandalorian when posting spoilers, Twitter cannot seem to agree on a solution. No matter your opinion, Hamill was adamant about staying silent yesterday.

This was not Hamill's first appearance on The Mandalorian. The actor also made a secret voice cameo last season. Hamill provided the voice for the bartending droid in the Mos Eisley Cantina in "Chapter Five: The Gunslinger."

While Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the current talk of the town, there are a whole lot of exciting projects in the works for Lucasfilm. During Disney Investor Day, Kathleen Kennedy announced that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian. During The Mandalorian finale's post-credit scene, it was also revealed that Boba Fett and Fennec Shand would be leading The Book of Boba Fett. Currently, it's unclear if it will be a brand new show or part of The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.