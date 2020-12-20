Former Lucasfilm Staff Clears Up The Mandalorian Season 3 and Book of Boba Fett Confusion

✖

Since the explosive finale of The Mandalorian Season Two on Friday, fans have been asking the question — what exactly is The Book of Boba Fett? The way the show left it, some thought it might be the point The Mandalorian enters into an anthology phase and does a different story each year. That sounds all fine and dandy, except for the fact Hollywood trades have already reported a Temuera Morrison-starring Boba Fett series has already started rolling cameras.

Now, one concept artist that has dabbled in the Star Wars universe has clarified the situation, suggesting The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are, in fact, two separate shows for Disney+.

As I understand it - #thebookofbobafett and #TheMandalorian Season 3 have differing shooting schedules, despite potentially releasing around the same date, in addition Pedro Pascal has confirmed he's signed aboard for the third season, consequently.... — Paul Bateman (@PaulRMQ) December 20, 2020

"As I understand it, [The Book of Boba Fett] and [The Mandalorian] Season 3 have differing shooting schedules, despite potentially releasing around the same date, in addition Pedro Pascal has confirmed he's signed aboard for the third season," concept artist Paul Bateman tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Bateman is known as a colleague of the late Ralph McQuarrie, and did art work on Revenge of the Sith. That said, Bateman did make sure to point out he isn't acting on behalf of the studio, and fans shouldn't think he represents Lucasfilm in an official capacity.

In a follow-up tweet, Bateman added, "I'm saying it's a very understandable conclusion to reach that it's much more likely we're talking about 2 entirely different shows than not. But then it is still 2020 so I supposed anything could happen!"

"He's priceless. He's immeasurable. He is the exact person for that role," Dave Filoni previously told the Star Wars Show of Morrison. "He's got the armor, and we used it."

Morrison had last played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, and the Clone Troopers in Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to his Disney+ Christmas 2021.

