The Boys Is Already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The Boys was just over the weekend and now, it’s made its way to an honorable Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After debuting last Friday at 74 percent Fresh, the show has increased to a steady 77 percent rating with 57 reviews counted, giving the review aggregator grounds to hand over the coveted badge to the Amazon Original.

#TheBoysTV‘s violent delights and willingness to engage in heavy, relevant themes are sure to please those looking for a new group of antiheroes to root for.#TheBoysTV is now #CertifiedFresh! https://t.co/rT4j8fxedO pic.twitter.com/NTtK7jtLdW — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 29, 2019

In a world of superhero films and television shows, The Boys is a relatively fresh take on the genre, showing a group of corrupt superheroes being hunted down by do-good vigilantes. While the Tomatometer is at 77 percent, the Audience Score is near-flawless at 93 percent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Though viewers’ mileage may vary,” Rotten Tomatoes’ Critics Consensus reads. “The Boys’ violent delights and willingness to engage in heavy, relevant themes are sure to please those looking for a new group of antiheroes to root for.”

Ahead of its release last week, the cast and crew for the show took to Comic-Con to announce the show had been preemptively renewed for a second season on the budding streaming service.

“The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good,” Amazon said in its renewal press release. “It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.”

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue. The second season will see the introduction of Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) as Stormfront. Preacher producer Seth Rogen and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke serve as executive producers on the show.

Have you binged the show yet? If so, let us know your thoughts of it in the comments below!

The Boys is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.