The Boys: Black Noir Trends After Fans Can't Believe His Origin Story
Throughout the majority of The Boys, Black Noir has served as a silent supporting character, often acting as the right-hand man to Antony Starr's terrifying Homelander. The character has gotten more screen time in the show's third season, however, with much of Episode 7 focused on the vigilante. As it turns out, fans of the R-rated series loved his role so much this time around, the character became a trending topic on social media. Full spoilers incoming for The Boys, proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up.
After teasing Homelander along, Black Noir cuts out his tracking chip and goes AWOL from Vought, distraught at the idea of Soldier Boy's return. In previous episodes, we saw that Black Member was a part of Soldier Boy's Payback team, and in this episode, we find out just exactly why Noir is so afraid of the character.
In a charming yet incredibly heartbreaking animated sequence, Black Noir imagines himself and all the other members of Payback as animated cartoon characters. Through his delusion, we see that it was Soldier Boy that severely injured Black Noir, to the point where the character still suffers greatly decades later.
That black noir origin story arc scene had me like.. pic.twitter.com/WiLd8FtMG4— Capnt_Levi🇳🇬🇨🇭 (@captn_leevi) July 1, 2022
The way they chose cartoons as a media to portray Black Noir's recollection of his gruesome past is really smart. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/5lohs1gZQJ— Reza Darmawan (@WonkEdhyann) July 1, 2022
You're the only one who I can count on#TheBoys #Homelander #blacknoir pic.twitter.com/xFMqjaknZT— Pliket-Pliket (Commission full 5/5) (@HanumTaza) July 1, 2022
black noir gotta be the best character on television #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/xChH2ud6o9— vill (@_ethanvill) July 1, 2022
Black Noir just lives the dream #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/WMnK8shj8J— Esqueleto (@CorvoAttano123) July 1, 2022
Black noir be like:#TheBoys pic.twitter.com/5cDOpwDWLu— luis padilla (@someweirdurie) July 1, 2022
PROTECT HIM AT ALL COST #TheBoys #blacknoir #SoldierBoy pic.twitter.com/sAw7If5csH— 🗿 (@jjpadtk) July 1, 2022
The first seven episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.
The first seven episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.