The Boys Crossover Confirmed

The Boys will crossover with its spinoff, The Boys Presents: Varsity. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed in an interview with Deadline (via Collider) that some of the storylines of Season 3 of The Boys "hand off" to the first season of Varsity, creating the possibility for familiar faces to appear in the spinoff. The Boys Season 3 finale debuted last week on Prime Video.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

Varsity, which is now in production, is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part Hunger Games with the same heart, satire, and raunchiness of the flagship series. The series is currently set to star Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Marco Pigossi as Edison Cardosa, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn and more.

"It's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," Kripke said. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well… it's hard enough to keep one f-cking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining… is a whole new layer of that."

Season 3 of The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video. The Boys Presents: Varsity is currently in production and does not yet have a release date.

