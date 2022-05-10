The Boys Spinoff Recasts Lead, Adds Three New Cast Members

✖

Prime Video's spinoff series of The Boys has officially found its latest leads. On Monday, it was revealed that Shameless alum London Thor has joined the cast of the series, replacing former star Reina Hardesty. Hardesty, along with actors Shane Paul McGhie and Aimee Carrero, departed the series earlier this year. Additionally, it was announced that Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), and newcomer Asa Germann have joined the cast in series regular roles. It is unclear at this point which characters any of them will be portraying.

The Boys spinoff, which is now in production, is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It's part college show, part Hunger Games- with all thedeparted the series earlier this year. heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys. The cast for the series also includes Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, Lizzie Broadway, and Jax Sinclair.

According to previous reporting, there were multiple reasons as to why Carrero and McGhie exited the series. This included the long process it took to get the series in production, with the project being in development for over a year and a half, and both actors having been publicly attached for over a year. There's also the fact that the project has gotten new showrunners, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, since being given a series order, with McGhie's character, in particular, reportedly changing significantly.

"We're writing furiously," The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who executive produces the spinoff series, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year. "I think it's coming along really great. It's exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One's a thriller, one's a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes."

"I would say it's loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," Kripke previously said while speaking with The Wrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction. We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon."

h/t: Deadline