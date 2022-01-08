New Details on The Boys Spinoff Series Revealed

Earlier today Amazon Prime Video confirmed when the third season of their hit comic book series The Boys would premiere on the streaming service, but they also offered another tidbit about their expanding universe. It was previously confirmed that a college-set spinoff was in the works at Amazon, one focusing on up and coming Supes that were going through a Vought controlled program to develop their powers and then decide where they would go. Today’s The Boys announcement was made in their in-universe “Seven on 7” program which featured a major tease for the new spinoff series, confirming the University name and potentially one character that will appear in the series

“It’s almost that time of year again, folks,” The Boys in-universe character Cameron Coleman said in the video. “It’s Vought’s annual Hero Draft. In just a few short months, the best and brightest young heroes from Godolkin University will see their dreams come true or come crashing down, as everything they’ve been training for over the past four years all comes down to this. It’s all on the line for these collegiate heroes, as lucrative contracts to defend America’s greatest cities are all up for grabs. Alumni Queen Maeve, The Deep, and A-Train were all famously drafted by New York City and The Seven, but this year, which rising stars will go to Miami, Cleveland, and Los Angeles?”

“And while this year’s competition is sure to be intense, people can’t stop talking about Godolkin University junior Golden Boy, already seen as the top pick for next year’s draft. America’s future has never been brighter, and I for one can’t wait to see what’s in store for this new generation of heroes.”

It was previously confirmed that the upcoming series will be taking its cues from the arc in the comic books that made fun of Marvel’s X-Men, which is exactly where the “Godolkin Univeristy” location hails from. In the pages of the comics, John Godolkin is a caricature of Charlez Xavier with his group being called, what else, The G-Men.

Agent Carter alumni Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters set to serve as showrunners for the series which is described as an “irreverent, R-rated series” that features young-adult superheroes as they “put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test.”

A second spinoff is in the works for The Boys as too though as Amazon confirmed a few months ago that an animated series, Diabolical, is in the works. Diabolical has been given an eight episode pickup and will be an anthology series set within the world of the series and will feature episodes written by “the most creative minds in entertainment today.”