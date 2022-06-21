The Boys Releases the Only Footage From Their Superhero Orgy That Legal Would Approve

The Boys is about to give the world a superhero orgy in Season 3 Episode 6, "Herogasm" – and trust when we tell you: the world is NOT prepared for it. The Herogasm limited series in The Boys comics is one of the most infamously depraved arcs – quite possibly ever; fans have been wondering just how much of that depravity The Boys TV series can translate to the screen. According to what showrunner Eric Kripke has said, Herogasm the TV version will be plenty depraved – but that certainly presents the Prime Video marketing department with some considerable challenges...

Check out the only footage from The Boys Season 3 "Herogasm" episode that Prime Video was legally permitted to show the masses:

This is the only footage legal would approve to show ya ahead of time. #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/20A4BQW4BH — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 21, 2022

The clip is (funny enough) a perfect setup for the premise of the episode, which looks to be The Deep (Chace Crawford) being invited to the exclusive superhero orgy event known as "Herogasm". The Deep has been swimming his way back upstream into the good graces of Homelander, The Seven, Vought, and the masses – of course, that re-initiation has certainly come at the cost of Deep having to compromise himself and act as Homelander's personal trained pet (RIP Timothy). So, while Deep looks in awe at being able to attend Herogasm, we fully expect that awe to quickly turn to sexually-themed horror...

...And if the list on this "teaser" for The Boys' Herogasm episode is even halfway true, then "horror" may not be strong enough a word for what's about to go down. As the "Warning" reads: "This Episode Depics A Massive Supe Orgy, Airborne Penetration, Dildo-Based Maiming, Extra Strength Lube, Icicle Phalluses and Cursing. It Is Not Suitable For Any Audience."

A sizzle reel at the end teases some big reactions from the rest of the characters in the cast – as well as hints at some significant plot progression (A-Train running again?) in addition to the wild depravity. That bearded man at the end of the video looks ominous – especially if Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) comes into... er, "contact" with this seemingly Russian gentleman. Soldier Boy and Russians are not an explosive mix...

The Boys star Jack Quaid previously teased that, "I read all of the comic books when I was cast as Hughie, and 'Herogasm' was one of those issues where I was like, 'Okay, we need to do this or some version of this because this is the craziest thing I've ever read.' I think we definitely stayed true to the comic. I can't really say much about 'Herogasm.' I think the joy of 'Herogasm' is figuring out what exactly that means, watching it for yourself, seeing how it unfolds. That goes into places where you wouldn't necessarily expect it to go."

For all the hype and fear this Herogasm episode is causing, The Boys Season 3 started off with a shrinking hero invading another man's butt. So what pearls are there even left to clutch?

The Boys Season 3 airs its "Herogasm" episode this week.