The Boys: Upcoming Herogasm Episode Trends After Twitter Unveils New Emoji
With just three episodes left to go with The Boys Season Three, Prime Video took the chance Sunday to remind fans of the show the most anticipated episode of the series yet is next on deck. That's right, this coming Friday, June 24th, Prime Video will release "Herogasm," a live-action adaptation of the controversial comic featuring dozens of superheroes going to an orgy. Sunday evening, the #Herogasm hashtag began to trend as fans speculate what's going to happen in the episode.
"I read all of the comic books when I was cast as Hughie, and 'Herogasm' was one of those issues where I was like, 'Okay, we need to do this or some version of this because this is the craziest thing I've ever read,'" The Boys star Jack Quaid previously said of the episode. "I think we definitely stayed true to the comic. I can't really say much about 'Herogasm.' I think the joy of 'Herogasm' is figuring out what exactly that means, watching it for yourself, seeing how it unfolds. That goes into places where you wouldn't necessarily expect it to go."
#TheBoys We’re walking into disaster this week #Herogasm https://t.co/RdlQ9fNl9Y pic.twitter.com/W3ZkjvWpgI— Brendon Smith🏳️🌈 (@bigdogXVI) June 19, 2022
i’m scared #herogasm https://t.co/mDzo9m3HdX pic.twitter.com/ojeDOxGRHF— franklin | tb spoilers (@leohoratio) June 19, 2022
it’s #Herogasm week and i’m terrified pic.twitter.com/EI4nCNFHre— 👑King Christian👑 (@Munky_King21) June 19, 2022
mood even though #herogasm will traumatize me for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/I7TeeJarGV— the alliverse (@allinicolee5) June 19, 2022
No one is ready for this weeks episode. pic.twitter.com/snwOeMerav— Jxstacey (@Jxstacey111) June 19, 2022
30 seconds into #Herogasm pic.twitter.com/W1C1RPtegM— Mutebi Alex Kato 🐐 (@mutebilx_qato) June 19, 2022
me on friday morning watching the #herogasm pic.twitter.com/hHbEC4wJyO— skywalker (@witcherstark) June 19, 2022
The first five episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.
The first five episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.