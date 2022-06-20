The Boys: Upcoming Herogasm Episode Trends After Twitter Unveils New Emoji

With just three episodes left to go with The Boys Season Three, Prime Video took the chance Sunday to remind fans of the show the most anticipated episode of the series yet is next on deck. That's right, this coming Friday, June 24th, Prime Video will release "Herogasm," a live-action adaptation of the controversial comic featuring dozens of superheroes going to an orgy. Sunday evening, the #Herogasm hashtag began to trend as fans speculate what's going to happen in the episode.

"I read all of the comic books when I was cast as Hughie, and 'Herogasm' was one of those issues where I was like, 'Okay, we need to do this or some version of this because this is the craziest thing I've ever read,'" The Boys star Jack Quaid previously said of the episode. "I think we definitely stayed true to the comic. I can't really say much about 'Herogasm.' I think the joy of 'Herogasm' is figuring out what exactly that means, watching it for yourself, seeing how it unfolds. That goes into places where you wouldn't necessarily expect it to go."

