The Boys Celebrates This Week's Herogasm Episode

Those keeping up with The Boys Season 3 will know the show has yet to hold back. As it turns out, one of the most explosive episodes of the season — or even series, perhaps — is set for release this coming week. Previously teased by the writers behind the show, the sixth episode of this batch is the one that adapts Herogasm, the infamous The Boys comic story that sees a whole lot of superheroes taking part at an orgy.

The social media accounts for the series know exactly what the episode's about, celebrating the moment's imminent arrival across digital platforms on Sunday. "Pleasure to report that unholy week is here. #Herogasm," the account tweeted. The show then followed the tweet up with an emoji of an eggplant wearing a cape, the emoji the account says it tried pitching Twitter to use as the icon that pops up anytime someone uses the Herogasm hashtag.

This is the emoji we couldn’t get Twitter to approve 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eXGVUugQO4 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 19, 2022

"I read all of the comic books when I was cast as Hughie, and 'Herogasm' was one of those issues where I was like, 'Okay, we need to do this or some version of this because this is the craziest thing I've ever read,'" The Boys star Jack Quaid previously said of the episode. "I think we definitely stayed true to the comic. I can't really say much about 'Herogasm.' I think the joy of 'Herogasm' is figuring out what exactly that means, watching it for yourself, seeing how it unfolds. That goes into places where you wouldn't necessarily expect it to go."

Last December, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke teased the impact Herogasm has on the remainder of the season.

"There's definitely a lot of madness," Kripke explained in a recent interview with TV Guide Magazine's Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector's Issue (via TVInsider). "It's not a secret that we're doing an episode about "Herogasm" from the comics [a six-issue limited series from comics writer Garth Ennis], which is a massive superhero orgy. And we're doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we've ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody's ever tried to pull off."

The first five episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.

