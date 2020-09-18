The Boys: Homelander Reacts to One Star Reviews for Season Two

✖

As we've previously reported, The Boys season two has seen a staggered, weekly release on Amazon Prime Video in direct contrast to its binge model for season one, and this has not sat well with some members of the fandom. Some fans of the series have decided to "review bomb" The Boys on Amazon's platform, leaving semi-legible one star reviews that include screeds like "NO FULL SEASON AVAILABLE?!?!?!?!" and "What a shame, I was looking forward in watching it..now I'll just skip it and wait for it to be cancelled." One review simply had one word, "Garbage," and now the series has the perfect response.

Series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke took to Twitter with a new video "response" to these reviews. In the clip, using footage from last week's episode of The Boys, Homelander flips through the various one star reviews and becomes more and more enraged. It's hilarious because of how silly the reviews are, and just how perfect it fits together. Watch it for yourself in the clip below!

“I get that people are disappointed and, frankly, looking back, we thought that we were communicating that we were weekly,” Kripke previously said in an interview with TheWrap. “Clearly, in hindsight, we had to do a lot more than we did to make sure that people weren’t surprised and disappointed. I would have done that differently. I mean, again, we announced it. But we should have neon-signed it on everything, clearly.”

He added, "I get that people are disappointed, but I think one thing they need to understand is, this is not like a corporate, Amazon money grab — this was from the producers. We wanted this. It was a creative choice. So they may like it or not like it, but they have to at least respect that the people who are making the show wanted it to be released this way because we wanted to have time to sort of slow down a little bit and have conversations about everything. So they at least have to appreciate that it was a creative choice.”

To the chagrin of some viewers, the remaining three episodes of The Boys season two will still be released weekly on the streaming platform. The series has also already been renewed for a third season but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's unclear when it will be able to shoot. It's also unclear what release strategy they will employ for the third season when it does debut.