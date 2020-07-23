Comic-Con 2020: The Boys Snags Season 3 Renewal and Aftershow on Amazon Prime

We're still months away from the debut of The Boys Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, but fans don't need to fret over the future of the secret vigilantes protecting the world from superheroes. Announced at the spotlight panel for Comic-Con 2020, Amazon Studios announced The Boys has already been renewed for Season 3 on the streaming service. Not only that, but the series is also getting an aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys with the first episode arriving before the premiere of Season 2. Amazon is definitely taking advantage of the popularity of The Boys' first season.

The announcement made during Comic-Con@Home goes a long way to guarantee The Boys will be around for a long, long time.

"Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys!" said showrunner Eric Kripke. "The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more."

"Eric Kripke and the incredible cast of The Boys continue to deliver a wild and action-packed series full of surprises and can’t-miss moments that have made the series a global hit," said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. "We couldn’t be more excited to see where Eric takes The Boys and The Supes in Season 3, and to have Aisha Tyler join The Boys family as the host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys."

Aisha Tyler added, "The Boys is one of the smartest, most irreverent, unapologetically badass shows streaming. I became a fan during Season 1 and this season I’m stoked to be flying fans into the heart of the show as host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Season 2 is bigger, badder, and more audacious than ever before, so join me after every episode as we dig through the rubble pile of our feelings. I promise, we’ll get through it like The Boys — dysfunctional, but together."

Check out the synopsis for Season 2 of The Boys below:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Boys Season 2 premieres on September 4th on Amazon Prime Video.

