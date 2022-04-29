The Boys Debuts New Photo of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy for National Superhero Day

✖

We're gradually getting closer to the Season 3 premiere of The Boys, Prime Video's violent and action-packed take on the tropes of superhero storytelling. The new batch of episodes are expected to weave in a number of comic-accurate elements, including the arrival of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), a Captain America-esque superhero with a key role in the universe's lore. In honor of Thursday's National Superhero Day, the show's official Vought International Twitter account took to social media to share a throwback photo of Ackles as Soldier Boy, and to reveal that he might have a key role with the creation of National Superhero Day.

In 1945, an executive order was drafted to establish April 28 as #SoldierBoyDay, honoring his heroic efforts in World War II. But he humbly changed it to #NationalSuperheroDay instead, making it a day ALL heroes are celebrated. Retweet to honor the original! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/n5gK4W0ZQ2 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) April 28, 2022

"What happens is they kind of find me, and I've been essentially in captivity for a while," Ackles previously said of his onscreen transformation while appearing on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "And so, when they do, I'm bearded and I look like Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town....He's a grandpa. He's from the '40s. He fought in World War II, and he's just this curmudgeon, bigoted a--hole. He doesn't age, so he's this young, 40-year-old superhero who's really 80 years old or 90 years old. There's just so much material there, you'll see what I mean when you see the show but he has a taste for people who were of his era."

"You gotta get the shampoo that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the conditioner that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the beard balm, there's beard butter, there's wax, there's the oil. It was like, I didn't know, this is my first time into this world so I'm just buying different ones and trying different ones. I had a whole side of my bathroom that was taken over by beard sh-t."

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 exclusively on Prime Video.