The Boys: Jensen Ackles Calls New Character Soldier Boy a “Bigoted A**hole”

The biggest addition to the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys for season three is no doubt Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who takes on the part of Soldier Boy (a Captain America parody of sorts) for the new episodes. Speaking in a new interview on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Ackles opened up about the role a little more and the prep work that came along with having to grow a beard for his part. Regarding Soldier Boy, Ackles said that the character is a “jackass” and that he’s not actually bearded for the entire duration of the new season.

“What happens is they kind of find me, and I’ve been essentially in captivity for a while And so, when they do, I’m bearded and I look like Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town….He’s a grandpa. He’s from the ’40s. He fought in World War II, and he’s just this curmudgeon, bigoted a–hole. He doesn’t age, so he’s this young, 40-year-old superhero who’s really 80 years old or 90 years old. There’s just so much material there, you’ll see what I mean when you see the show but he has a taste for people who were of his era.”

Regarding his beard however, Ackles added that he had more products for the “beast” on his face than any other part of his body.

“You gotta get the shampoo that’s special for the beard, you’ve gotta get the conditioner that’s special for the beard, you’ve gotta get the beard balm, there’s beard butter, there’s wax, there’s the oil. It was like, I didn’t know, this is my first time into this world so I’m just buying different ones and trying different ones. I had a whole side of my bathroom that was taken over by beard sh-t.”

When asked if his time in the show was one-and-done like season 2’s Aya Cash as Stormfront, Ackles said there could be more Soldier Boy in his future, teasing: “I don’t know. The door is not closed, I’ll put it that way.”

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 on Prime Video.