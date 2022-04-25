The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Radical Transformation for New Role

✖

After a long hiatus and a lot of anticipation, Amazon's The Boys is finally preparing to come back for a third season. The latest batch of episodes are set to introduce a number of new elements, including Jensen Ackles' performance as Soldier Boy. The character is a unique facet of The Boys' comics and Ackles has broken the Internet several times over with the aesthetic he's bringing to the character. A new social media post from Ackles showcases that onscreen transformation, showing a series of selfies he took exactly one year ago while preparing on the series.

"What happens is they kind of find me, and I've been essentially in captivity for a while," Ackles previously said of his onscreen transformation while appearing on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "And so, when they do, I'm bearded and I look like Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town....He's a grandpa. He's from the '40s. He fought in World War II, and he's just this curmudgeon, bigoted a--hole. He doesn't age, so he's this young, 40-year-old superhero who's really 80 years old or 90 years old. There's just so much material there, you'll see what I mean when you see the show but he has a taste for people who were of his era."

"You gotta get the shampoo that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the conditioner that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the beard balm, there's beard butter, there's wax, there's the oil. It was like, I didn't know, this is my first time into this world so I'm just buying different ones and trying different ones. I had a whole side of my bathroom that was taken over by beard sh-t."

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit.

The Boys season three will premiere on Friday, June 3 exclusively on Prime Video.