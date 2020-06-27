The Boys: Amazon Making Major Changes to Release Schedule for Season 2

✖

Unlike the vast majority of streaming releases in the day in age, the second season of The Boys won't be something you can binge in all one sitting. Drats, right? This time around, Amazon will only be releasing the season's first three episodes on the show's release date in September. Instead of following a true binge model, the service will add one episode per week after the initial week. That means to consume all eight episodes ordered for the show's sophomore outing, it will take six weeks for the rollout to be complete.

With the last go-around with the show, Amazon released the first eight episodes in one batch, allowing fans to watch straight through and quickly join the chatter on social media. Now, Amazon will be able to stagger the marketing and create a sense of event programming with the weekly release schedule, at least for the last five episodes of Season Two. Disney+ has taken a similar procedure with its shows, releasing one per week instead of dropping everything at once. After all, look at the success The Mandalorian found with a weekly release schedule.

Should Amazon choose to release one episode per week for the last five episodes, that means the season finale would fall on October 9th, right as spooky season begins to really ramp up.

Amazon's synopsis for the show's second season can be read below.

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

The Boys Season Two will debut September 4th. The first season is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

