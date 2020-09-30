The Boys Adds Lord of the Rings Star to Play Billy Butcher's Father

✖

Season 2 of Amazon's The Boys is nearing its end but there are still quite a few surprises in store for fans superhero television series. The series has cast John Noble as Samuel Butcher, the father of Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban. Urban announced the casting on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of himself with Noble, teasing that Noble will appear as Butcher's father in the seventh episode set to drop this week -- "Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker".

The casting of Noble as Butcher's father on the series actually sets up something of a mini Lord of the Rings reunion. Both Urban and Noble starred in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, with Noble playing Denethor II and Urban playing Éomer. It's a little thing that Urban himself pointed out in his post.

"WTF! [Lord of the Rings] [The Boys] Mashup. John Noble ...aka Denethor is Butchers' dad ep7." Urban wrote, noting that Noble's Sam Butcher is a "brutal force of nature".

In addition to Lord of the Rings, Noble played Walter Bishop on the sci-fi series Fringe as well as the voice of Scarecrow in the 2015 video game Batman: Arkham Knight. He also appeared in Elementary as Sherlock Holmes's father.

With this week's episode the penultimate of the season, fans can count on things to get even more tense and more complicated between The Boys and The Seven, as you can read for yourself in the official episode synopsis: "To help Victoria Neman (Claudia Doumit) make a case against Vought, Mallory and The Boys look to an unlikely source for answers. Hughie gets terrifying news about Starlight. Meanwhile, Homelander and Stormfront further their master plan for Compound V."

The Boys has already been renewed for a third season on Amazon Prime and it was recently announced that a spin-off series has been ordered as well, making the popular series a flagship for Amazon. And fans also have a small idea of what to expect heading into Season 3, at least in terms of cast. Ahead of the series' Season Two debut, news surfaced that showrunner Eric Kripke will reunite with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, with Ackles joining The Boys next season as Soldier Boy.

New episodes of The Boys are added every Friday to Amazon Prime.

