The Boys Is Most-Streamed Comic Book Series for Fourth Straight Week

For the fourth week in a row, The Boys is the most popular comic book television series available on a streaming service. As a part of their weekly stream-tracking service, Reelgood has released their weekly listing of the most popular shows of the past week and, as it turns out, The Boys dominated all of September. Nearly a quarter of all Reelgood users ended up watching at least one episode of the Amazon Prime hit this week, making it by and large the most-watched series on the service based on a comic book show.

HBO's Watchmen and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy tied for second place on the chart, each tallying a 6.4-percent viewer share. You can see the full television rankings below.

The show's extended popularity is most certainly connected with the streamer's decision to release the show's sophomore season one episode at a time instead of a more traditional binge model streaming services have adapted. The change from binge to weekly release subsequently angered a plethora of Amazon reviewers, all of which quickly review-bombed the series because they weren't able to watch the entire season all at once.

“I get that people are disappointed and, frankly, looking back, we thought that we were communicating that we were weekly,” The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke told TheWrap earlier this month. “Clearly, in hindsight, we had to do a lot more than we did to make sure that people weren’t surprised and disappointed. I would have done that differently. I mean, again, we announced it. But we should have neon-signed it on everything, clearly.”

He added, "I get that people are disappointed, but I think one thing they need to understand is, this is not like a corporate, Amazon money grab — this was from the producers. We wanted this. It was a creative choice. So they may like it or not like it, but they have to at least respect that the people who are making the show wanted it to be released this way because we wanted to have time to sort of slow down a little bit and have conversations about everything. So they at least have to appreciate that it was a creative choice.”

As of this season, the season has a 3-out-of-5 star rating on its host platform, despite tallying a near-perfect 97-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Out of the 5,400 ratings submitted on Amazon as of this writing, half of them are one-star ratings.

New episodes of The Boys are added every Friday.