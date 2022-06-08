The Boys Season 3: 1-Star User Reviews Are Outraged by Nudity, Weekly Releases

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week and with it has come a hilarious crop of 1-star reviews for the show. Naturally, Prime had to expect that some fans would be upset by the content, as they made it a focal point of their marketing for The Boys Season 2, but even they couldn't have believed the complaints people would be writing about for this season. While many of the 1-star reviews complained about the weekly release and the male nudity in the series, plenty of them also complained about the series suddenly getting "political," something reviews of the series have been complaining about since 2019.

For cross reference, the series has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 66 reviews praising the series and the critical consensus reading, "Managing to up the ante on what was already one of television's most audacious satires, The Boys' third season is both bracingly visceral and wickedly smart." Our own review of the series rated it a 5 out of 5, noting, "What's remarkable about The Boys as a series is that each season has never felt starkly different from what came before it, each batch of episodes truly playing like the next collection of issues in a larger narrative, but at the same time has never gotten stale." As for the 1-star reviews from "viewers," you can see the best below.

Five episodes of The Boys remain in Season 3 with new episodes debuting Fridays on Amazon Prime Video.