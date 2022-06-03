The Boys Season 3 Streaming Early on Amazon Prime Video

Previously scheduled to arrive on Friday, June 3, Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys has officially landed on the streaming platform early and is available right now on the platform. The first three episodes of the series can be watched right now with new episodes arriving weekly afterward (as Amazon Prime Video is want to do, it will likely stream early on Thursday nights for any fans that can’t wait for the next episodes).

As of this writing The Boys season 3 has a perfect 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” label, with 28 reviews available right now. Our own review of the series rated it a 5 out of 5, noting: “What’s remarkable about The Boys as a series is that each season has never felt starkly different from what came before it, each batch of episodes truly playing like the next collection of issues in a larger narrative, but at the same time has never gotten stale.” Season one of the series premiered to an 85% rating and a “Certified Fresh” distinction on the review aggregator, while season two improved to a near-perfect 97% rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s definitely a lot of madness,” series creator Eric Kripke previously explained in an interview with TV Guide Magazine’s Sci-Fi & Fantasy Special Collector’s Issue about the new season. “It’s not a secret that we’re doing an episode about ‘Herogasm’ from the comics, which is a massive superhero orgy. And we’re doing something in the first episode that I think is definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever pulled off…and might be one of the craziest things anybody’s ever tried to pull off.”

Amazon’s official description for the new season reads as follows: “It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.”

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.