The Boys: Amazon's One Note for Season Three Revealed, and It's Not What You Think

Judging by the various outrageous segments of The Boys that have made it onto Prime Video over two and a half seasons, it stands to reason the streamer doesn't prohibit the show's creatives in many content-related ways. Eric Kripke, the showrunner behind the show, says Prime Video did have one note for the show's third season, but it isn't exactly what you'd expect.

With an episode featuring The Deep (Chace Crawford) having sex with an octopus, Kripke says Prime wanted them to include a disclaimer before things got going for the episode.

"I have not reached any pushback from Sony and Amazon on anything we wanted to do. I'd say the most extreme we've gotten is this season, and they said, "Hey, can we put some kind of viewer advisory about the Deep's [sexual relationship with an octopus?]" And literally, that was it," the writer said in an extended interview with Rolling Stone.

He added, "That's the most I've ever had in three years. Internally, the writers are really wringing their hands over all of it. As crazy and as insane as the show is, we sincerely worry a lot about being exploitative and gratuitous, and making sure that it feels like a heightened show and not like soft-core porn on late-night cable, you know? So we worry about it a lot.

When we spoke with the writer earlier this month, he told us Prime Video has "literally never told [him] no."

"We really agonize over where's the line, because we never want to cross the line from outrageous into gratuitous or exploitive, or cheap or shocking for shocking sake," Kripke said at the time. "There's an incredible amount of anxiety, and hand wringing, and guessing, and second-guessing about where it should be, because really I think what we've realized is no one is really going to tell us no, so we have to figure it out for ourselves. I found the more you can take those bananas moments, but ground them into character, and to the point where you can't tell the character story without it. Those tend to be our best ones, so we aspire to that."

The five four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.

