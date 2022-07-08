The Boys Season 3 Finale Is Now Streaming Early

The Boys has been having an incredible third season with the series focusing on the satire aspect of their source material. Most recently, the series adapted the infamous "Herogasm" storyline from the comics and the episode was completely outlandish. While the episode wasn't exactly as raunchy as the comics, it definitely did it's job. The Boys was set to release their season finale later tonight, but now Prime Video has officially released the season three finale early.

Season three of The Boys gave us our first introduction to Soldier Boy who is played by frequent Kripke collaborator Jensen Ackles. Eric Kripke has previously worked with the actor on Supernatural from seasons one through five. Now, he's brought the actor to his next series that involves some of the most hated superheroes. Ackles plays the series' Captain America-type hero which leads the series' third into a pretty interesting direction and now the series has been renewed for a fourth season.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television continued, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

