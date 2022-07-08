The Boys Kills Off Major Character In Season 3 Finale

The Boys Season 3 has seen so much superpowered mayhem it was bound to cost somebody their life by the end. All season long Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) have been on a bloody collision course – a battle that was further complicated by the return of America's original indestructible super-soldier, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). In the finale episode of The Boys Season 3, Butcher, Homelander, and Soldier Boy have their final showdown (with help from some friends) – and yet the only corpse left on the floor is not at all the one you would think...

(WARNING: Major SPOILERS for The Boys Season 3)

In The Boys Season 3 Finale "The Instant White-Hot Wild" Homelander is still trying to process the call from Soldier Boy, which revealed that the super-soldier was the genetic donor Vought used to create Homelander – effectively making Soldier Boy Homelander's "daddy." Since Homelander has always had deep insecurities when it comes to family and belonging, so the revelation he has a "dad" is a big one. Homelander's delight quickly turns into homicidal mayhem (shocker), when he finally confronts his one "true friend" in The Seven, Black Noir, about his past with Soldier Boy.

Black Noir is still obsessing over the plan to kill his former team leader Soldier By when Homelander gets the big revelation and has a change of heart. Noir won't change course – he knows how bad Soldier Boy is and that they need him dead ASAP. However, when Black Noir confirms to Homelander that he's known all along that Soldier Boy was his "dad," it drives the psychotic superman further over the edge. In an instant, Homelander rips Black Noir's guts out, and lets him die in agony on the floor, claiming, "You shouldn't have lied to me."

Black Noir's death was a big surprise – and a big fakeout. The Boys invested some significant screen time in the previous episode taking us inside Black Noir's psyche and really exploring what of the man remains beneath the mask. It almost seemed like Noir was headed toward bigger storylines – now, not so much.

the other big shocker is that despite some seriously brutal fights, crazy carnage, one big explosion, and a couple of additional death fakeouts, Black Noir ends up being the only major character fromThe Boys cast to die in the finale.

The Boys Season 3 is streaming on Prime Video