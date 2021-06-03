The Boys Reveals Starlight's Amazing Translucent Tribute Music Video

✖

The Boys season 2 delivered more of the sharp and often dark humor fans have grown to love from the series, and the show is always up for going above and beyond when it comes to its sense of humor. The latest example of this is in the release of the official music video for Starlight's tribute to Translucent, titled Never Truly Vanish. It's the song we saw her sing in the season 2 premiere at Translucent's memorial service, and now it's received the full music video treatment, and it's as delightfully over the top as you were hoping it would be. You can watch the full video in the post below, which comes directly from Vought International.

The video starts out in full black and white, featuring Starlight (Erin Moriarty) walking out of the darkness towards Translucent's uniform, which is in a glass case. Things then open up in the concert hall as she starts to sing about him never truly vanishing from our hearts. Then things get hilariously weird.

A super Star is born! Watch the WORLD PREMIERE of the new #Starlight music video “Never Truly Vanish” now. pic.twitter.com/VB90ItCPFB — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 3, 2021

We see the uniform start to walk towards the stage, and then several translucent-style dancers hit the stage and start a choreographed number. Things amp up quickly, with them surrounding Starlight and creating various shapes, all without heads, feet, and hands of course, because...you know, translucent obviously.

Lights start to change up and then we go into full power ballad territory, with Starlight's powers lighting up the room and creating sparks that rain down around her. Applause can be heard as the video closes out, and then we see the title to the song and that it's available on Vought's Spotify-style service, Voughtify.

The Boys always seems to get this stuff right, and you can find the official description for Starlight's Never Truly Vanish video below.

"Amazon Prime Video released today the epic music video on behalf of the hit series THE BOYS. The music video, released by Vought’s official social handles (@VoughtIntl), is Starlight’s (portrayed by Erin Moriarty) moving tribute to Translucent from the Season 2 premiere episode, “Never Truly Vanish.” Written by series composer Chris Lennertz and Michael Saltzman with Moriarty providing vocals, the ballad pays homage to the passing of Translucent."

We cant' wait to see what The Boys can come up with in season 3, and if season 2 is anything to go by, we are in for some craziness.

