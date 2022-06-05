The Boys Star Erin Moriarty Teases Starlight's "Satisfying" Season Three Arc

✖

With as twisted the plot of The Boys has run through two seasons, satisfying probably isn't a word many would use to describe the plot of the show. When it comes to Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) arc through Season Three, however, fans should find solace when all is said and done with the superhero.

Without giving too much away, Moriarty tells us she thinks Annie January/Starlight manages to find her place in the Vought-dominated world by the end of Season Three, with a satisfying conclusion for both the actor and her character.

"I think in a sense, we're always figuring it out," Moriarty tells ComicBook.com "I think there are certain aspects of our personalities that stick, and I think we're also always evolving and kind of re-identifying ourselves."

That's when the actor add her character's arc is "really satisfying," essentially comparing it to a coming-of-age story for millennials.

"I think season three is a really satisfying season for her and audience members who relate to her because she finds her confidence, and she finds clarity in her placement in this world, as you said, which she's been trying to figure out," she adds. "That was satisfying for me to explore because I started this show in my early 20s, and now I'm in my late 20s. And so I'm not unfamiliar with that young woman in your 20s, finding your own voice and finding your confidence and finding your identity. And so I think that she goes through something that's very relatable and very satisfying. It was very satisfying for me to play."

In the source material — the Dynamite Entertainment series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson — Starlight and Hughie Campbell end up getting married. At the beginning of Season 3, they appear to be set on the path as they're still dating, even after the events of the show's tumultuous second season.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Videos. New episodes are released every Friday.

