The Boys Brings Back Surprise Cast Member for Season 3 Cameo

Full spoilers for The Boys season three's first three episodes below! The premiere episodes of The Boys season three featured plenty of surprises but perhaps the biggest was the surprise at the end of episode 3.01, the return of actress Aya Cash as Stormfront. Though missing her legs, an arm, an eye, and roasted to hell at the end of season two, the character is still alive and Cash returned to play her, now confined to a hospital bed and hiding in Homelander's suite in Vought Tower. She's not long for the world though as Episode 3.02 reveals she took her own life by biting off her tongue.

The return of Cash as the character is surprising not onyl because of her state but because the actress herself seemed to cast doubt on an appearance. Cash previously spoke with ComicBook.com after the end of The Boys Season 2, revealing that her time on the series was never meant to be long. "I had a wonderful experience on The Boys, I was always signed up for one year, so who knows?" Cash shared with us in 2020. "If the writers have something for me to do, I will absolutely be there. I think Stormfront's story has been told very well, in terms of the arc of what happened, but if they want me back, I will be back in a second."

The return and death of Stormfront in season two is a major push for Homelander though, sending him down a dark path and the huge speech he delivers at the end of episode two. Having spent a year apologizing for Stormfront's behavior and attempting to squash any negative PR with a huge apology campaign, Antony Starr's supe makes a major heel turn, making his "I'm better (than you)" speech to the world on television. In the end though? People love it, even as he's calling them cockroaches.

As of this writing The Boys season 3 has a near-perfect 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" label, with 28 reviews available right now. Our own review of the series rated it a 5 out of 5, noting: "What's remarkable about The Boys as a series is that each season has never felt starkly different from what came before it, each batch of episodes truly playing like the next collection of issues in a larger narrative, but at the same time has never gotten stale."

Season three of The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.