The Boys Stormfront Actress Aya Cash Speaks About Fan Reaction to Her Controversial Character

Season two of Amazon's The Boys saw actress Aya Cash join the series as Stormfront, a new superhero for the titular team to take down a peg. Though given how the series likes to satirize "supes" it shouldn't have surprised anyone that her character was harboring a dark secret, but when it was revealed in the show that she was not only a white supremacist but an OG Nazi, that might have felt like the rug was being pulled out from underneath some viewers. Cash opened up about this in a new interview revealing she didn't want to spoil the final moments of the season as she saw fans struggling with what they were watching.

“I had to sort of step away from the conversation because I couldn’t talk about what was happening and what was going to happen," Cash revealed to Collider. "I definitely had moments where I felt terrible that people might have been hurt by this character and seeing this character. I mean, let’s be honest, 2020 was an incredibly intense year for many, many reasons with the pandemic but also with a racial reckoning in America and I’m playing a white supremacist. So a lot of feelings were coming up and I wanted to be like, ‘Don’t worry! She’s gonna get hers. There’s no way that this is okay! No one is saying this is okay!' You know, I hadn’t seen them either! [Laughs] So trust that everything was gonna come together and that people were going to feel satisfied, and maybe there’d even be some catharsis around it and spark some discussions.”

Cash also spoke about the development of the character ahead of time and how her discussions with series showrunner Eric Kripke kept her ready to take on the role.

"I have no problem playing deeply unlikable people or villains, but obviously this was gonna be something that needed to be handled with intelligence and was not going to be glorifying this character in a way that I disagreed with, but it would be in service to something. So after talking to Eric, I felt in very, very good hands.”

Stormfront and Cash will not be appearing in the upcoming third season of the show, even though it was confirmed after her...."accident" in the season two finale that she was in fact still alive. Cash previously shared with ComicBook.com that she only signed on for the one season but was open to returning though.

"If the writers have something for me to do, I will absolutely be there. I think Stormfront's story has been told very well, in terms of the arc of what happened, but if they want me back, I will be back in a second."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling!