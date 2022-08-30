The Boys Releasing Compound V Flavored Energy Drink

The Boys TV series continues to find clever ways to merchandise the wild world of the superhero show, with the latest promotional product, apparently being an energy drink that's flavored like Compound V! A new ad posted on Sony's social media pages reveals that G Fuel Energy drink is partnering with The Boys, and releasing a flavor that is based on the chemical compound that transforms an ordinary human into super-powered beings. While we'll have to try the flavor to know for sure how what kind of flavor profile Compound V has, here's the look for G Fuel's Compound V flavor:

"Now it's your turn to try "Compound V."

@GFuelEnergy's latest is available now. Courtesy of our friends over at @VoughtIntl.

@SPTV | @TheBoysTV a funny little extension of The Boys Universe."

G Fuel's entire brand has been appealing to the geek/gamer crowds (via gaming stars like PewDiePie and Ninja), as opposed to the sports or professional-based energy drinks at the forefront of the market. One distinct advantage that's given the brand is being able to partner with companies and/or IPs that other energy drinks don't necessarily lean towards in their marketing strategy. Adding The Boys to that partner list (at the height of the show's popularity) is a smart move.

G Fuel could also use a headline like this one to overshadow what's been a rough summer for parent company Gamma Labs. Seven of the company's talent managers were fired in June, and the company had to be "restructured" after a major PR backlash on social media – including several of the company's big partnerships publicly distancing themselves. The backlash came in response to an incident where Gamma Labs' top executive was allegedly using offensive slurs and statements during a team call. It was alleged that G Fuel fired the seven managers after they posted the executive's alleged behavior on the call; further controversy erupted when G Fuel seemed to ban users from their Twitch streams, simply for asking any questions about the incident in the chat thread.

G Fuel has been largely silent about the incident and simply opted to ride out the controversy until it died down. Now, the headlines are shifting into a more favorable light of representing The Boys TV brand. Gotta love business...

The Boys is currently filming season 4.