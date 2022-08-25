The Boys Season 4 Officially Adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Cast

The Boys TV series has officially added Jeffrey Dean Morgan to its cast for Season 4, after years of teasing the casting happening. No word on the character that Morgan (who is finishing up his run as Negan on the Final Season of The Walking Dead) will be playing; however, during the years that fans have been calling for him to be in the show, it was almost always as a pivotal character from Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) past. Now that we've got Morgan in The Boys we'll have to see if other fan hopes pan out...

Erick Kripke formally confirmed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is on The Boys by sharing a set photo of The Boys gang all giving him the finger!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and The Boys TV creator Eric Kripke go way back, as Morgan played the father of the now-iconic Winchester Brothers in Kripke's long-running hit series Supernatural. Morgan has been an outspoken fan of The Boys since the start, and he and Kripe have gone back-and-forth for years on social media and interviews teasing this casting. In fact, it became public that Morgan was at one point in talks for The Boys Season 3. Kripke confirmed that himself, saying:

"I absolutely have [had those talks]. There's one role we're already talking about. He [Jeffrey] has to, uh, we have to like coordinate. Because you know, he's on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we're talking about. But we are, just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don't think it's a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we're both talking about it."

...Where there is will, there is always a way, and now we're here.

Clearly it sounds like Morgan's role in The Boys has already been figured out. Season 4 will see the TV version of the series really overtaking the point where the comic book source material cut off, which is to say that Kripke and Co. could easily be cooking up a new character (or new twist on lore) that will incorporate Morgan in a role fans have never seen. In addition to joining The Boys, Morgan will be getting a Walking Dead spinoff show called Dead City with co-star Lauren Cohan.

All we know is: after Jensen Ackles' scene-stealing role in The Boys Season 4, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Season 4... when is Supernatural's other Winchester (Jared Padelicki) getting his shot at The Boys Universe?

The Boys Season 4 is now filming.

