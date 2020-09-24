✖

Nickelodeon has announced The Casagrandes season 3 is in the works. The network made the official announcement in a press release, which states that "Nickelodeon, the number-one network for kids, has greenlit a third season of The Casagrandes, which will find Ronnie Anne and her family members on a variety of adventures while exploring different areas of the city. A spinoff of Nickelodeon’s top-rated animated series The Loud House, Emmy Award-winning The Casagrandes has ranked as the number two animated property across television with Kids 2-11 since its Oct. 2019 debut. Season three is currently in production by Nickelodeon Animation Studio."

The Casagrandes is a Latin-themed spinoff of Nickelodeon's The Loud House, Chris Savino's semi-autobiographical story of life growing up in a large family (11 children). One episode of the series introduced the characters of Casagrandes moving to the Great Lakes city and into a home with extended family, inspiring the 2019 spinoff. The Loud House just announced season 6, and has won a lot of acclaim and awards attention for its exploration of diversity in family. Casagrandes has been met with solid acclaim as well, including an Emmy win. Season 1 is just finishing, with season 2 set to begin in October.

You can find all the details about The Loud House and Casagrandes upcoming seasons, in the full Nickelodeon press release below:

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

“Our audience has loved the diverse characters, relatable stories and rich animation found in The Casagrandes since the series debuted last year,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “The success of the show is due to the creative leadership who continue to showcase the love and laughter of this family, living in an environment that reflects the global world we live in today.”

Since its debut, The Casagrandes has told stories infused with humor, heart and the everyday escapades of family and friends. Season two of The Casagrandes kicks off with “Fails from the Crypt,” where the kids try to break a local record for staying in the cemetery overnight. Followed by “Bad Cluck,” where a haunted chicken is pestering the Casagrandes, on Friday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Season two will debut internationally later this year.

The original animated series will feature a variety of guest stars giving voice to new and returning characters throughout season two, including Danny Trejo (Spy Kids), pop star Ally Brooke, Jorge Gutierrez (The Book of Life), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Justin Chon (Twilight) and more.

The Casagrandes voice cast includes: Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) as Ronnie Anne; Carlos PenaVega (Big Time Rush) as Bobby; Eugenio Derbez (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Arturo; Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents) as Carlos, “Tio;” Roxana Ortega (The League) as Frida, “Tia;” Alexa PenaVega (Spy Kids) as Carlota; Jared Kozak (Born this Way) as CJ; Alex Cazares (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as Carl; Ruben Garfias (East Los High) as Hector, “Abuelo;” Sonia Manzano (Sesame Street) as Rosa, “Abuela.” Additionally, Ken Jeong (Dr. Ken) gives voice as Stanley; Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) as Becca; Leah Mei Gold (Legion) as Sid; and Lexi Sexton (The Loud House) as Adelaide.

Emmy Award-winning The Casagrandes tells the story of Ronnie Anne, who moves to the city with her mom and older brother to live with their big, loving family, the Casagrandes. A spinoff of The Loud House, the series showcases the culture, humor, and love that’s part of growing up in a multigenerational Mexican-American family. The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Miguel Puga serves as co-executive producer, Alan Foreman is supervising producer and Miguel Gonzalez serves as art director, with award-winning cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz as consulting producer and cultural consultant."