The Circle Season 2 Has Finally Arrived on Netflix

After more than a year out of the spotlight, The Circle is finally back for its second season. You may not have realized it, as most Netflix originals are released on Fridays, but Wednesday morning marked the debut of The Circle Season 2. However, only a batch of episodes were released initially, so the entire season can't be binged at one time.

The Circle Season 2 is continuing its weekly release method from Season 1. The 13 episodes of the new season will be released over the course of the next month. The first four episodes were released Wednesday morning, giving fans a mini-binge to start the season. The next two Wednesdays will see four new episodes each, while the fourth and final week or the season will just include the finale.

This release schedule will apply to Netflix's Too Hot to Handle in its second season, which will debut this summer. Speaking of Too Hot to Handle, one of its previous contestants, Chloe, stars in the new season of The Circle.

"We’re also experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds," wrote Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series. "We’ll debut several new episodes at a time on Wednesdays beginning with the first four episodes of The Circle on April 14. Once The Circle wraps in May, Too Hot to Handle takes over in June."

Here's the official synopsis for The Circle Season 2:

"Season 2 of The Circle returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?"

