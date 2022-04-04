The Croods: Family Tree Introduces the Thunder Games in New Clip (Exclusive)

After the original 2013 film, the world of The Croods has continued to evolve, entertaining and delighting fans of all ages. That has included a blockbuster sequel, which briefly broke records during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as The Croods: Family Tree, an animated series debuting on both Peacock and Hulu. In anticipation of The Croods: Family Tree‘s Season 2 premiere, which kicks off later this week, DreamWorks Animation has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip at the new season. The clip showcases the “Thunder Games”, which the characters use in hopes of finding a new Thunder Sisters Queen. The clip, which you can check out below, features the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Amy Landecker (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Transparent).

Inspired by the blockbuster DreamWorks Animation film The Croods: A New Age, The Croods: Family Tree continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. The journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.

The Croods: Family Tree stars Kiff VandenHeuvel as Grug, Landecker as Ugga, Ally Dixon as Eep, AJ Locascio as Thunk, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Dee Bradley Baker as Sandy, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, Amy Rosoff as Hope, and Tran as Dawn. The series is executive produced by Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!; The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants; Star Wars: Detours).

In Season 2 of The Croods: Family Tree, Grug, Eep and Sandy enjoy a Crood-ific Daddy Daughter Day while Thunk, bored with the window-TV viewing options, creates a bit of real life drama. Even Gran rocks the boat when she declares it’s time to choose a new Thunder Sisters’ Queen! Meanwhile, pushed to their limits and ready to relax, the parents set out on separate staycations. But with the kids in charge, only prehistoric time will tell if the treehouse will still be left standing.

The Croods: Family Tree will be released on Peacock and Hulu on April 5th.