The Croods 2 Replaces Tenet as Biggest Movie Opening of the Pandemic

The Croods: A New Age has dethroned Tenet for the unfortunate honor of being the highest-grossing film opening of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie opened on Thanksgiving weekend, typically a big week for theaters, with $9.2 million earned since Friday and $14.2 million earned since Wednesday. The DreamWorks animated sequel finds the Croods family dealing with new neighbors, the Bettermans, who are a little more evolved than the titular prehistoric family. The film's voice cast includes returning stars Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman, and newcomers Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran. Freaky is in second place, earning $770,000 in its third weekend. Holiday comedy The War With Grandpa is in third place with $643,000. Neo-Western Let Him Go, starring Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, moves into fourth place with $453,000. Another horror movie, Come Play, comes in fifth with $387,000 million. Disney's Frozen returned to theaters this weekend, the latest re-release trying to keep movie theaters alive during the pandemic. The film earned $120,000, averaging just $88 each from 1,367 venues. Keep reading to see this weekend's top box office list.

1. The Croods: A New Age (Photo: DreamWorks Animation) Opening Weekend

Weekend: $9.2 million

Weekend: $9.2 million

Total: $14.2 million Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The film's voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

2. Freaky Week Three

Weekend: $770,000

Weekend: $770,000

Total: $7 Million Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler spends her days trying to survive high school and the cruel actions of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the latest target of the Butcher, the town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When the Butcher's mystical dagger causes him and Millie to magically switch bodies, the frightened teen learns she has just 24 hours to get her identity back before she looks like a middle-aged maniac forever. Freaky is directed by Christopher Landon, based a screenplay he wrote Landon with Michael Kennedy. The film stars Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor, and Alan Ruck.

3. The War With Grandpa (Photo: 101 Studios) Week Eight

Weekend: $643,000

Weekend: $643,000

Total: $17.3 million Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn't give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. The War with Grandpa is directed by Tim Hill from a screenplay by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember, based on Robert Kimmel Smith's novel of the same name. The film stars Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken.

4. Let Him Go (Photo: Focus Features) Week Three

Weekend: $453,000

Weekend: $453,000

Total: $8.6 million Following the loss of their son, a retired sheriff and his wife leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas. Let Him Go is written and directed by Thomas Bezucha. The film is based on Larry Watson's 2013 novel of the same name. It stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane