✖

The Croods: A New Age is now on Hulu and fans are pumped to watch the latest entry from the comfort of their homes. Dreamworks and Universal both had their work cut out for them in pressing forward with the series after their initial success in 2013. Those lovable cave people encounter another family that does things a little bit differently than what they’re used to. Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman are all along for the ride again. For newcomers, we have Kelly Marie Tran, Leslie Mann, and Peter Dinklage. So, if you’re looking for something to stream with the family this weekend, you have yet another animated feature to sit down and enjoy.

The world's first family is back with an adventure for the Stone Ages! Watch the new trailer for #CroodsNewAge - In theaters Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/rlrY46v6xi — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) September 21, 2020

Universal released a description of the film:

"The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.

"The Bettermans (emphasis on the 'better')—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together."

Will you be watching The Croods this weekend? Let us know down below: