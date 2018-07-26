‘The Crown’ Season 3 Reveals Its Prince Charles and Queen Mother

Season three of Netflix’s The Crown has finally found its Prince Charles, as well as a new Queen Mother.

According to E! News, 28-year-old actor Josh O’Connor will be playing the prince during his young-adult years when the series returns sometime in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown,” O’Connor said in a statement that was released in conjunction with the casting news. “Season three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’s life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all.”

“I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in,” the actor added.

A new Queen Mother has also been cast, with Marion Bailey assuming the role from Victoria Hamilton, who played Queen Elizabeth II’s mother Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon (the former Queen of England).

“Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It’s a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother,” a statement from Bailey read. “Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team.”

O’Connor and Bailey join other newcomers to the shows third season: Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Ben Daniels (Antony Armstrong-Jones), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), Jason Watkins (Prime Minister Harold Wilson), and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne).

The first two seasons of The Crown covered Queen Elizabeth II’s rise to the head of the monarchy, and the next two seasons will focus on the latter years, eventually introducing both Camilla Parker Bowles and Lady Diana Spencer.

In a interview with Entertainment Weekly, Claire Foy — who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II during the first two seasons of The Crown — reflected on her time in the role and “what was it like saying goodbye to Elizabeth during” her “final scene.”

“It was surreal. It’s very difficult to prepare yourself for that moment,” Foy confessed. “Ultimately what you end up feeling is just sort of confused and that you need to go home and have a lie-down, really.”

She also revealed that what she will miss most about the show are the relationships she forged while being apart of creating it.

“So much of this job was about the people making it, so that is what I will miss. I will miss the people. I will miss all of the creative people who will go on creating this program, I will miss the actors, and I will just feel forever grateful and privileged that I got to play this part and be a part of this show,” she confessed. “I really will. I will always be incredibly grateful for it.”

Season three of The Crown does not currently have an official release date, but is expected to debut in 2019.