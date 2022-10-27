The Crown Season 5 Filming Controversial Scene

The Crown Season 5 is currently in the process of filming what will likely be the most controversial scene of the series: the death of Princess Diana. TMZ has the video of Netflix's production of The Crown over in Paris, where they are recreating Diana's fatal car crash in a Paris tunnel in 1997. Eerily enough, it's pointed out that The Crown's production looks to be following the actual route Diana's car took, leading to the same Pont de l'Alma tunnel where the crash happened, using a similar (if not the same) Mercedes-Benz sedan she was riding in.

Needless to say, The Crown has been facing serious backlash to the impending moment of having to chronicle this dark piece of history in British Royalty. In fact, the backlash to The Crown Season 5 was so big that Netflix had to issue a statement, letting viewers (and haters) know that the show would not make a spectacle of Diana's death – or even show it:

"The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," Netflix told Deadline."

Deadline also had a follow-up source that reported: "It's the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath."

(Photo: Netflix)

Even with all of that on the table, the reaction to The Crown Season 5 has still been intense – especially in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. One of the UK's most famous thespians, Dame Judi Dench put out a public statement that condemns the show for increasingly convincing viewers that dramatized versions of Royal life are real life. That said, buzz for The Crown has never been higher as Season 5 arrives.

The Crown Season 5 features Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman (and Claire Foy before that); Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) taking over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin; Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) takes over the role of Charles from Josh O'Connor; Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) taking over the role of Prince Phillip from Tobias Menzies (and Matt Smith before that); Lesley Manville (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) taking over Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter (and Vanessa Kirby before that). A larger ensemble of additional actors have also joined The Crown Season 5 as various historical figures.

Here's the synopsis:

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It's a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in '90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

The Crown Season 5 streams on Netflix starting on November 9th.