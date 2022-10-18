Netflix Reveals Plans for The Crown Season 5 Showing Princess Diana's Death After Backlash

Netflix has revealed its plans for how The Crown plans to handle the death of Princess Diana following backlash about the series showing her fatal 1997 car crash. According to The Sun, in the wake of backlash and concerns from production crew, Netflix has indicated that they will not show the crash itself but will instead focus on the days and hours before the Paris accident that killed Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed as well as driver Henri Paul.

"The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," Netflix told the outlet.

It had previously been reported that production crew had been dreading reaching this particular point in the production with Deadline's report also noting that the actual collision itself would not be shown, just the events leading up to it and those after.

"It's the run-up: the car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath," Deadline quoted their source.

What to expect in Season 5 of The Crown

The Crown's fifth season will see Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) taking over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) taking over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Dominic West (The Wire) will be stepping in for Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles, Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) will be replacing Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) will be following Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams (The Father) will be replacing Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker. Earlier this month, it was revealed that two actors have been cast to play Prince William. 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey will tackle the role while Meg Bellamy will portray Kate Middleton.

Will there be a sixth season of The Crown?

Originally, The Crown was going to end after the fifth season when showrunner Peter Morgan stated that was "the perfect time and place to stop." However, Morgan changed his mind and announced that the show would receive a sixth season. The final season is expected to chronicle the 21st-century-era of Queen Elizabeth's life which is the period of time most viewers will be familiar with.

The Crown returns for Season 5 November 9th on Netflix.