The Crown Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix

The Crown Season 5 trailer has been released by Netflix, and you can watch it above! This new season of The Crown has never been more highly anticipated – or more divisive. Season 5 of the series will be tackling the modern era of British Royalty, particularly the story arc of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and all of the drama surrounding her, Prince Charles (Dominic West), and Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton).

The story of Diana's rise in fame and ultimate fall (with her untimely death) is coming right on the heels of Queen Elizabeth II passing away, and the entire world being once again focused on the drama of the British Royals. The Crown has also seen an understandable spike in viewership after Queen Elizabeth's death, so the viewing audience for this new season – which covers events most viewers lived through – will be bigger than it ever has been before.

The Crown Season 5 will see Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman (and Claire Foy before that); Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) taking over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin; Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) takes over the role of Charles from Josh O'Connor; Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) taking over the role of Prince Phillip from Tobias Menzies (and Matt Smith before that); Lesley Manville (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) taking over Princess Margaret from Helena Bonham Carter (and Vanessa Kirby before that). A whole ensemble of additional actors have also joined The Crown Season 5 as various historical figures that had dealings with the Royals in that time.

As stated, The Crown Season 5 will also be the most controversial one of the show and has already sparked backlash. Princess Diana's death was a matter that many were concerned about, leading Netflix to issue a statement saying "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," with further details already detailing exactly how the scene will play out. Dame Judi Dench just issued a public statement criticizing the show, stating:

"While many will recognise The Crown for the brilliant but fictionalised account of events that it is, I fear that a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas, may take its version of history as being wholly true," Dench write. "Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series – that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother's parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence – this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent."

Here's the synopsis for The Crown Season 5:

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It's a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in '90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

The Crown Season 5 will stream on Netflix on November 9th.