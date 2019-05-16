The CW Reveals Fall 2019 Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow & The Flash Unite on Tuesdays

Most of The CW‘s crop of shows might be headed towards their season finales, but we already have our first look at what the network has in store later this year. Ahead of The CW’s presentation at the annual television upfronts, the network has revealed a list of what their schedule will look like for the Fall 2019 season. You can check it out below.

Sunday

Videos by ComicBook.com

8/7c: Batwoman (new series)

9/8c: Supergirl

Monday

8/7c: All American

9/8c: Black Lightning

Tuesday

8/7c: The Flash

9/8c: Arrow

Wednesday:

8/7c: Riverdale

9/8c: Nancy Drew (new series)

Thursday:

Friday:

8/7c: Charmed

9/8c: Dynasty

This schedule has a surprising amount of big changes, as Arrow moves nights once again to follow The Flash. Batwoman, the upcoming Arrowverse spinoff starring Ruby Rose, will also be debuting this fall as the lead-in to Supergirl on Sundays. With the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover set to debut later this year, this schedule certainly builds up hype for the event in unexpected ways.

Of course, these changes were probably to be expected for fans of the network, especially with three new freshmen shows headed to series. The most highly-anticipated among the list is Batwoman, which will bring the titular openly lesbian crime fighter to life onscreen.

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose said in an interview last year. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

Based off of this schedule, quite a lot of shows will be held until midseason, including Legends of Tomorrow, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico, The 100, and upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene. The series will follow the titular aspiring fashion designer (played by Lucy Hale) as she and her friends chase their dreams in New York City.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie CEO John Goldwater recently told ComicBook.com. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

What do you think of The CW’s Fall 2019 schedule? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!