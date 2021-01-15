Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie's Captain America Costume Reportedly Revealed

✖

A new Falcon and the Winter Soldier leak has given fans their first look at Sam Wilson as Captain America. Anthony Mackie has been super coy about this development since the moment that the question about who would be rocking the shield arose. Marvel News attained images of a toy from the Falcon and Winter Soldier line. In the picture, Mackie’s character is rocking a comic-accurate look from Sam Wilson’s time as Captain America. it’s all there with the shield, blue and white wings, and more. Fans who were excited about this development will be pumped to see confirmation of the actor’s new status. However, in the trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he’s not in the red white, and blue costume yet. So, clearly, he’s going to have to claim that mantle at some point. But, what a thrill for the community.

In a recent conversation with Jess Cagle on Sirius XM this week, Mackie was adamant that fans shouldn’t assume anything. Just because he had the shield didn’t mean that he would be Captain America all lickety-split.

🚨🔥 O uniforme do novo Capitão América!! Um vazamento da linha de brinquedos de "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" mostra o novo uniforme do Sam Wilson. pic.twitter.com/KAVkDKdQr7 — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 15, 2021

“No, we don't know that yet. The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” Mackie clarified. “So the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back.”

In the summer of 2019, after some outlets asked questions about a suit fitting, Mackie was adamant that he had no idea if the suit in question was the one you saw up above.

“I don’t even know if the suit’s in the show. And it’s funny because I didn’t have a fitting for the suit. I just had my fitting and everybody was, yeah. Everybody was like, ‘Oh, you had a fitting of your suit!’ And I was like, I never said I had a fitting for the suit. Go back to the tape, I said I had my first fitting,” Mackie argued.

Do you think they got the Captain America suit right? Let us know down in the comments!