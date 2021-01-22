Marvel Star Anthony Mackie Casts Doubt on New Captain America Theories

✖

Marvel star Anthony Mackie is throwing some cold water on those theories about him as the new Captain America. He sat down with James Corden to talk about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But, the presumptive shield-bearer was sowing some seeds of doubt about his status as the de-facto next Captain America. There have been some leaks that point to that outcome, but the presence of John Walker’s U.S. Agent seems to lend some credibility to the arguments against Mackie’s new moniker. But, a lot of fans have already accepted the fact of Falcon becoming Captain America as gospel. So, who can you trust in this argument? Well, you would hope the title star of the show could be trusted at his word. But, we’re all going to be in for a surprise when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier kicks off on Disney+ later this year. With that premiere will come some definitive answers.

"The thing is, if you watch [Endgame], at the end of the movie Sam Wilson never accepts the shield. He actually tells Cap that the shield is for him and it doesn’t feel right on his arm," Mackie began.

"If you look at, like, you know—Marvel is great at building characters over the course of many films. And from Winter Soldier to now, my whole goal in the Marvel Universe was to help Cap, was to be Cap’s friend," he continued before driving the point home. "So, at no point in time in Endgame did Sam Wilson accept the shield at all. As a matter of fact, it made him happy to come back from time and stand once again at Cap’s side."

Then Mackie dropped this dagger, “I’mma ask you this question, and I’mma be very sincere, okay? I might get in trouble, I’m definitely gonna get a call about this: Every Marvel movie, there’s been photos leaked of a character or an event by paparazzi before the show or movie came out, right. So if we’re shooting in Atlanta, Prague, wide open areas, and I’m Captain America—not one paparazzi was there to take a picture of me?”

The Falcon and the Winter Solider is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th. So, keep your antennae raised for that!

Will Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson be the new Captain America? What do you think? Let us know down in the comments!