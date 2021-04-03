The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan Teases Episode 4 Cliffhanger

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan teases Episode 4 ends on a "very strong" cliffhanger heading into the penultimate chapter of the six-episode Marvel Studios series. Episode 1, "New World Order," ended with the reveal of John Walker (Wyatt Russell) as the new Captain America. Episode 2, "The Star-Spangled Man," saw the return of an imprisoned Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), not seen since 2016's Captain America: Civil War. And Friday's Episode 3, "The Power Broker" — spoilers — brought back a familiar face when Bucky Barnes (Stan) reunited with Ayo (Florence Kasumba), a member of Black Panther's Dora Milaje, in its final moments.

Episode 2's ending shot of a behind-bars Baron Zemo was "pretty kick-ass," Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie told MTV Asia. "It's probably one of the best cliffhangers I've been a part of. It's a badass shot, it's pretty badass."

"We have our own sort of moment that we end on that kind of keeps you going about what's going to come next," added Stan, "but I would say Episode 4 is probably a very strong one."

Like WandaVision, the first original series from Marvel Studios, series director Kari Skogland says the Captain America spin-off will feel like a six-hour Marvel movie by the time Falcon and Winter Soldier airs its finale on April 23.

"Well, it's interesting, because you want to leave the audience sort of breathless, so we made it like a movie. If you watched all six together, it will feel like a six-hour movie," Skogland told Rotten Tomatoes TV. "So, it's cohesive that way, but then we kind of sliced it up at the perfect moments where you're standing going, 'What now?! Wow.' So, obviously, it's worth waiting for the week. Hopefully, people will feel that way."

Skogland added, "We were very conscious [of] how we left each episode. What will be interesting is, with the anticipation each week, and the conversations, is really fun to see the engagement, which I'm thrilled about. Hopefully, we're as lucky [as WandaVision] in terms of just talking."

Starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Clé Bennett, and Daniel Brühl, new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere Fridays on Disney+.

