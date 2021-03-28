The Falcon and Winter Soldier Director: Series Will Feel Like a Six-Hour Marvel Movie by the End

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now two episodes in, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been loving the journey. The series premiered only two weeks after WandaVision came to an end, and the two shows could not be more different. WandaVision's homage to classic sitcoms made it the perfect show to be released in a week-to-week format, and many have wondered if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would feel the same. During a recent chat with Rotten Tomatoes TV, director Kari Skogland did say the show feels like a six-hour movie but also thinks they cut the show up at the perfect moments.

"Well, it’s interesting, because you want to leave the audience sort of breathless, so we made it like a movie. If you watched all six together, it will feel like a six-hour movie," Skogland explained. "So, it’s cohesive that way, but then we kind of sliced it up at the perfect moments where you’re standing going, 'What now?! Wow.' So, obviously, it's worth waiting for the week. Hopefully, people will feel that way. We were very conscious how we left each episode. What will be interesting is, with the anticipation each week, and the conversations, is really fun to see the engagement, which I’m thrilled about. Hopefully, we’re as lucky [as WandaVision] in terms of just talking."

During a previous interview with The Direct, Skogland also spoke about the pressure of following WandaVision.

"Oh well, listen, I hope we come close to what they accomplished. It's fantastic," Skogland shared. "So, I mean, I don't know if I feel the pressure so much. We're very different stories, of course, and very different characters. Let's hope we keep the train rolling."

