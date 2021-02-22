The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New TV Spot Reveals Best Look at Baron Zemo

✖

Disney has released a new television spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The new Falcon and Winter Soldier television spot aired on ESPN and was captured by a fan and uploaded to Twitter. The television spot includes new footage from the upcoming Disney+ streaming television series, including a new look at Daniel Bruhl as the villain Baron Zemo. You can watch the new television spot below. Bruhl is reprising his role as Zemo from Captain America: Civil War. In August, Bruhl teased the return and expressed how excited he is to put on the Marvel villain's signature purple mask.

"It was funny because Angel of Darkness was the first time I'd ever revisited something and came back to the same project again, or to go on playing that part," he told Collider. "And then, whilst I was shooting Angel of Darkness, I got the news that they wanted me to come back to shoot The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember that Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest, and we recorded something with me being Zemo, and I was very happy and enthusiastic to see the mask. I was incredibly thrilled to go back because I remember that I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and getting to explore the MCU and become part of that. I have the fondest memories of collaborating with all of these wonderful actors, and to see Sebastian Stan again, and Anthony Mackie this time around, and to come back to something which, on the one hand, felt common and known, and on the other hand, being something completely new and something fresh."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up where Avengers: Endgame left off, with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) trying to live up to the Captain America legacy left behind by Steve Rogers. "See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America," Mackie revealed during an episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "Where's the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ on Friday, March 19th.