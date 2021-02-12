The Flash Star Grant Gustin Expecting First Child

✖

The Flash star Grant Gustin is expecting his first child. Gustin and his wife, LA Thoma, broke the news on Thursday via Instagram, sharing a photo of themselves posing with an ultrasound photo as well as their pet dogs. Gustin, who has played Barry Allen/The Flash on The CW's hit Arrowverse franchise, captioned the photo revealing that he's "unbelievably excited", and that based on the picture, "the dogs obviously are too." Gustin's post of the photo already has over one million likes on Instagram alone.

Gustin and Thoma previously got married in 2018, with his representative telling E! News at the time that "they were surrounded by their families and close friends, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an unforgettable day."

Gustin took to Instagram last December to commemorate his and Thoma's two-year wedding anniversary, writing a heartfelt message to his wife.

"[I] love you more now than I did then," Gustin's post read. "Truly. You inspire me to be better everyday. Whether that means doing the dishes in a timely manner or just having more confidence in myself. I don't know who I'd be without you."

This news comes just a few weeks before the premiere of The Flash's seventh season, which is returning after a lengthy delay due to shutdowns tied to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As Gustin revealed during an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast last year, the COVID-19 shutdowns also stalled conversations surrounding the series' future -- particularly with renewing his contract for future seasons. Earlier this month, The Flash was already renewed for an eighth season.

“The conversations actually had started already for adding a potential eighth and ninth [season], but then this pandemic happened, and everything has stopped,” Gustin explained at the time, before adding, “We don’t know when we’re back, and I don’t know when we’re going to continue the renegotiation talks."

Congratulations to Gustin and Thoma!