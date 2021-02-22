The Flash: Barry Gets a New Power in "The Speed of Thought" Synopsis

✖

The CW has released the synopsis for "The Speed of Thought," the second episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, March 9th, will see Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) develop a new power in the form of "speed thinking" but while the hero thinks the power may be the key to saving Iris (Candice Patton), not everyone is so sure this power is a good thing. The episode is part of the wrapping up of The Flash's Season 6 storylines after things were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and, as such will also see Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) deal with a "shattering truth" as well. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced The Flash and several other of The CW's shows to shut down a few episodes short of their planned seasons last year and while things didn't quite get to play out the way that showrunner Eric Wallace had originally planned, he told ComicBook.com last year that it was a blessing in disguise.

"Ironically, I'm relieved," Wallace said. "I'll tell you why. When I break the seasons of The Flash, each graphic novel is broken down like a movie, what I think my master plan is. So, like a good movie, it has an act one, act two, and an act three. Well, the end of this season because of production stopping will be the end of act two of our movie, which is a perfect point to break your story because there's a huge cliffhanger and there's a hero at his lowest point. To get now, you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. So, it actually was very fortunate for us, even though it was very sad to see production end and not be able to get to what is essentially act three of our movie. When we come back, not only are you presenting the ending in a house of fire but where we lead this year's cliffhanger isn't just an ordinary episode."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Speed of Thought" airs March 9th.