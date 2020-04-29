The Flash Showrunner Says New Season 6 Finale Is Biggest Episode of Season

✖

Season 6 of The Flash has been a big one for The CW series. Not only did it finally see the long-building payoff of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" but it's also seen the show take some pretty big turns in its own right, all building towards what felt like had to be a pretty major season finale. However, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production on the series, the original plans for the season have been shifted. Now, instead of the originally planned 22 episodes, the season finale will come in episode 6x19 "Success Is Assured" but according to showrunner Eric Wallace, fans aren't going to miss out on there being a high-stakes finale. The newly designated season finale is happening in what was always the biggest episode of the season.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Wallace explained that episode 6x19 is one that has what sounds like some pretty epic twists and surprises that makes it a good fit as a season finale, something he feels the show was very fortunate with given the circumstances.

"In fact, now what is the season finale was always planned from the beginning to be the biggest episode of the season until the season finale and suddenly it became our new season finale," Wallace said. "So, it's kind of fortunate because in that new season finale that you're going to see now, which is 6x19, ooh, it's the scale got upped, the stakes got upped, and the twists and surprises are off the charts. So, I think we just got fortunate considering these horrible circumstances that we're all in."

He also said that in terms of story, the episode will leave the series in a compelling place until Season 7.

"Ironically, I'm relieved. I'll tell you why. When I break the seasons of The Flash, each graphic novel is broken down like a movie, what I think my master plan," Wallace said. "So, like a good movie, it has an act one, act two and an act three. Well, the end of this season because of production stopping will be the end of act two of our movie, which is a perfect point to break your story because there's a huge cliffhanger and there's a hero at his lowest point. To get now, you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. So, it actually was very fortunate for us, even though it was very sad to see production end and not be able to get to what is essentially act three of our movie. When we come back, not only are you presenting the ending in a house of fire, but where we lead this year's cliffhanger isn't just an ordinary episode."

What that "house of fire" the show will end in this season fans will find out more about very soon. Only two episodes remain, next week's "Pay the Piper" and "Success Is Assured" set to air on May 12th.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

