The Gentlemen Adds 2 Lord of the Rings Favorites to Season 3 Cast

The Lord of the Rings is having something of a renaissance right now with several upcoming movies and shows, and now, two key cast members from the original trilogy of movies will be reuniting in an entirely different project: Netflix’s The Gentlemen. The next Lord of the Rings release will be season 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the Prime Video streaming prequel series. Plenty of attention is currently on that upcoming release, not only because it is just around the corner (hitting the streamer on Nov. 11) but also because Stranger Things fan favorite Jamie Campbell Bower is joining the cast as Celeborn. Additionally, there are two major Lord of the Rings movies in the works, and The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past.

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Ahead of all three new releases, two main members of the Fellowship of the Ring itself have been announced as additions to Netflix’s The Gentlemen. Namely, Frodo Baggins actor Elijah Wood and Legolas actor Orlando Bloom have both been announced by as new cast members for season 3 of the show, which is currently underway. Because the season is now in production, there hasn’t been an official announcement for the expected release date of season 3. In light of that, it’s not clear which of these aforementioned projects will be out first—with the exception of The Rings of Power, which is obviously next. Whether it’s The Gentlemen season 3 or The Hunt for Gollum, though, Lord of the Rings fans have plenty to be excited about.

What We Know About the New Lord of the Rings Projects So Far

While there are still many questions about these new Lord of the Rings movies, a number of details have been revealed. The first to be released, The Hunt for Gollum, has much more in the way of details at present. As the title suggests, this story will see Gandalf and Aragorn on their search for Gollum, which takes place towards the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring book but was largely axed in Peter Jackson’s 2001 movie. There is actually a 17-year window of time over which that search takes place, so it will be interesting to see how much of that timeline is represented on screen. We also know that Elijah Wood is back as Frodo, Ian McKellan is back as Gandalf, and Aragorn the character will also be back, although he is no longer going to be played by Viggo Mortensen. Instead, Jamie Dornan has been selected to fill those massive shoes.

Shadows of the Past is slightly less defined at this stage, but myriad key details have been revealed. For one, this movie will weave together two narratives taking place in two different times. One part of the narrative will (controversially) be set after the conclusion of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and will revisit Samwise Gamgee and reveal more about his life with his wife and children. The other narrative will be the titular past, covering chapters from The Fellowship of the Ring that weren’t used in Jackson’s movie. That includes Fog on the Barrow-downs, the eighth chapter of the book, wherein Tom Bombadil saves the hobbits—raising questions not only about which actors/characters will be appearing in the movie but also whether this unusual character will finally be shown on the big screen.

Are you looking forward to The Hunt for Gollum and/or Shadows of the Past? Share your thoughts in the comments below.