Hulu has cancelled period dramedy The Great after just three seasons. The series' latest (and final) season debuted back in May and starred Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Catherine the Great and Peter III of Russia with the series telling a story very loosely based on Catherine's rise to power as Empress of All Russia. The series was created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara. According to Deadline, no specific reason for the series' cancellation was offered by Hulu and a spokesperson for the streamer declined to comment.

Season 3 of The Great saw Catherine working on their marriage and ended soon after Peter's tragic death, leaving Catherine in a new place entirely as a ruler. In addition to Fanning and Hoult, The Great also starred Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. The series was also executive produced by Fanning, Hoult, Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Ron West and Josh Kesselman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

"I know a whole bunch of events that are interesting that you can hang things on," McNamara previously said of Season 3 and beyond. "At the moment, I try not to look too far ahead. At the end of season two, I didn't quite know what season three was. I like not knowing what comes next. If you have a show with a great ensemble and a great bunch of characters, you can invent as you go for a while."

The series was a critical, garnering positive review for all three seasons, and also earned numerous award nominations, including seven Emmy nominations. Fanning also received Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice, Independent Spirit, and two Golden Globe award nominations for her performance as Catherine.

The Great Isn't Hulu's Only Recently Cancelled Series

Back in June. FX officially cancelled the fan favorite series Reservation Dogs after three seasons ahead of its Season 3 premiere. The third season premiered on August 2nd on FX on Hulu.

"Aho young and old warriors! Here it is: the coming third season of Reservation Dogs will be the final season," series creator Sterlin Harjo wrote in a statement released on social media. "That's a difficult line to write and a more difficult decision to make. However, it's the correct decision creatively for the show. I always knew what the end of this story would be, I just didn't know when it would arrive. As we continued to break stories and write scripts this season, it became clear to the producers, Taika and me that the season three finale is the perfect series finale. When we came up with the idea for Reservation Dogs, I didn't think the show would ever get made, but thankfully it did."

More recently, Hulu cancelled Up Here after just one season. The musical comedy starred Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, appearing as show leads Miguel and Lindsey, whose relationship takes center stage in the series. Beyond that, the show also carried an impressive ensemble behind the camera with Oscar-winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen franchise) writing original pieces for the series. The show was written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson and New Girl's Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. Other actors in the series include Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman, and Scott Porter.

"Up Here is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999," a synopsis for the series reads. "It follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads."

