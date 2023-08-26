Hulu Now Streaming One of the Best Reviewed Movies of 2023

Hulu is now the streaming home for one of the most well regarded and reviewed movies of 2023, the crime-thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline. Directed by Daniel Goldhaber (2018's Cam), How to Blow Up a Pipeline is based on the book by Andreas Malm which argued in favor of pro-climate sabotage, as the title might clue you into. After ts world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, How to Blow Up a Pipeline was met with critical acclaim and was almost immediately snatched up for distribution by Neon, who previously released hits like Oscar-winning Parasite and other hits like Triangle of Sadness & Fire of Love.

As of this writing the How to Blow Up a Pipeline movie has a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the critical consensus reading: "An explosive adaptation of Andreas Malm's treatise, How to Blow Up a Pipeline delivers a high-stakes eco-thriller ignited by riveting and complex antiheroes." Some of the praise for How to Blow Up a Pipeline comes by Vanity Fair who called it a "nervy eco-thriller" and The New York Times who wrote that "it has a degree of suspense and efficiency that are becoming all too rare in the mainstream."

What is How to Blow Up a Pipeline about?

How to Blow Up a Pipeline is the rare movie that is an adaptation of a non-fiction book. Based on Swedish author Andreas Malm's text, which argued that in order to adequately address the climate crisis that sabotage and violence are a suitable answer. The film's director Daniel Goldhaber collaborated on the screenplay with two others for the movie, writing How to Blow Up a Pipeline with the film's star Ariela Barer and one of his collaborators on Cam, Jordan Sjol.

Neon describes How to Blow Up a Pipeline as follows: "A crew of young environmental activists execute a daring mission to sabotage an oil pipeline in this taut and timely thriller that is part high-stakes heist, part radical exploration of the climate crisis."

While the title and basis for How to Blow Up a Pipeline are rooted in a non-fiction book, the actual events depicted in the movie are themselves fictional. Though there's no traditional narrative in the book itself, the ethos of How to Blow Up a Pipeline (often described as a manifesto) is central to the How to Blow Up a Pipeline movie, which has an all-new, original (and fictional) story.

Who stars in How to Blow Up a Pipeline?

The cast for How to Blow Up a Pipeline includes several familiar faces to fans that may watch major blockbusters and hit TV shows, these include: Ariela Barer (Marvel's Runaways) as Xochitl, Kristine Froseth (American Horror Stores) as Rowan, Lukas Gage (Euphoria) as Logan. Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant) as Michael, Sasha Lane (Hellboy) as Theo. Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as Alisha, Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) as Shawn, and Jake Weary (IT Follows) as Dwayne. The cast for How to Blow Up a Pipeline also includes Disney's Pocahontas voice actress Irene Bedard as Joanna.